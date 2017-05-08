Expect Crude Oil prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

Last week, WTI oil prices declined by 5.4 percent to close at $46.2 per barrel , while MCX oil prices declined by 5.5 percent to close at Rs.2969 per barrel. Prices plunged to five-month lows last week amid record trading volume in Brent crude, as OPEC and other producers appeared to rule out deeper supply cuts to reduce the world's persistent glut of crude.

Outlook

High oil inventories in the US and ruling out steeper supply cuts by the OPEC are factors to push oil prices lower. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade sideways today, although international markets are trading higher by 1.8 percent at $46.81 per barrel.

