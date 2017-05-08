App
business
May 08, 2017 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Crude Oil prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade sideways today, although international markets are trading higher by 1.8 percent at $46.81 per barrel.

Expect Crude Oil prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil


Last week, WTI oil prices declined by 5.4 percent to close at $46.2 per barrel , while MCX oil prices declined by 5.5 percent to close at Rs.2969 per barrel. Prices plunged to five-month lows last week amid record trading volume in Brent crude, as OPEC and other producers appeared to rule out deeper supply cuts to reduce the world's persistent glut of crude.


Outlook


High oil inventories in the US and ruling out steeper supply cuts by the OPEC are factors to push oil prices lower. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade sideways today, although international markets are trading higher by 1.8 percent at $46.81 per barrel.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crudeoil

