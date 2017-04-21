Expect Crude Oil prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices declined marginally by 0.3 percent to close at $50.3 per barrel after a seesaw trading session, as investors weighed rising U.S. production against geopolitical uncertainties and comments from leading Gulf oil producers that an extension to OPEC-led supply cuts was likely.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade sideways today as international markets are trading flat at $50.73 per barrel as OPEC nations signal the output cut extensions beyond June. Oil inventories in the US however remain a cause of concern which can disturb investor’s sentiments. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade sideways today.

