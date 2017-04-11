Expect Crude Oil prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices rose 1.6 percent on Monday to close at $53.1 per barrel while MCX oil prices gained 1.9 percent to close at Rs.3424 per barrel. Supply disruption concerns came to the rescue of crude oil after glut concerns fuelled by the consecutive build-up of US stocks.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade sideways today, continuing its positive momentum from the previous trading session, as overall geopolitical concerns are a boon for oil markets. A risk of caution though as oil inventories remain in the US but refinery runs have started to increase as the summer driving season approaches. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade sideways today, international markets are trading lower by 0.1 percent at $53 per barrel.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.