Expect crude oil prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on crude oil

Oil edged up on Monday on signs of inventory declines in the United States and news that Saudi Arabia will limit volumes of crude to some Asian buyers in July and deepen cuts to the United States. Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, will cut crude allocations to Asia in July to a total of about 300,000 barrels per day (bpd), deeper than in June, sources told Reuters. One source said volumes to the United States would be cut by about 35 percent in July. Data from market intelligence firm Genscape estimating a draw of more than 1.8 million barrels at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for U.S. crude futures last week added to the bullish sentiment, said traders who saw the data. Prices plunged about 5 percent last week after data from the U.S. Department of Energy showed a surprise increase in stockpiles. Some traders and analysts said the rise looked technical in nature, after WTI rallied and encouraged a similar move in the Brent market. But they said the move might prove fleeting. While financial traders have confidence in rising prices, the physical market remains under pressure, especially because of an increase in U.S. drilling and output.

We expect crude oil prices to trade sideways on the back of short covering after sharp drop in prices.

