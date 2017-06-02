Expect crude oil prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Crudeoil

Oil prices were mixed on Thursday, with Brent crude down on concerns that key producers were still adding to the global crude glut but U.S. crude up slightly after a larger-than-expected domestic inventory drawdown.

Outlook

We expect crude oil prices to trade sideways on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

