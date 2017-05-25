Expect crude oil prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Crudeoil

Oil prices retreated slightly Wednesday as investors reacted to a smaller-than-expected U.S. gasoline stocks draw as they awaited the outcome of discussions in Vienna between OPEC and other oil-exporting countries on whether to extend output cuts.

Outlook

We expect crude oil prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up-move.

