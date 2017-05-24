Expect crude oil prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Crudeoil

Oil prices settled a bit higher on Tuesday as expectations of an extension to OPEC-led supply cuts overshadowed a White House proposal to sell half of U.S. petroleum reserves. On Thursday the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meets in Vienna to consider whether to prolong cuts to reduce a global glut of crude. OPEC and other producing countries including Russia have cut output about 1.8 million barrels per day in the first half of 2017.

Outlook

We expect crude oil prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up-move.

