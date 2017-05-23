Expect crude oil prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance
According to Sushil Finance, expect crude oil prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up-move.
Sushil Finance's report on Crudeoil
Oil prices rose on Monday as growing confidence that top exporters would agree to extend supply curbs this week and speculation that the cuts could be deepened further pushed prices to their highest levels in more than a month.
Outlook
We expect crude oil prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up-move.
