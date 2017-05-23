Expect crude oil prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Crudeoil

Oil prices rose on Monday as growing confidence that top exporters would agree to extend supply curbs this week and speculation that the cuts could be deepened further pushed prices to their highest levels in more than a month.

Outlook

We expect crude oil prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up-move.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.