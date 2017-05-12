Expect crude oil prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Crudeoil

Oil prices rose for a second day on Thursday, closing more than 1 percent higher as support grew for OPEC output cuts a day after the U.S. government reported a big draw in crude inventories, boosting confidence that a global glut might diminish.

Outlook

We expect crude oil prices to trade sideways on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.