Expect crude oil prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance
Sushil Finance's report on Crudeoil
Oil prices rose for a second day on Thursday, closing more than 1 percent higher as support grew for OPEC output cuts a day after the U.S. government reported a big draw in crude inventories, boosting confidence that a global glut might diminish.
Outlook
We expect crude oil prices to trade sideways on the back of short covering after drop in prices.
