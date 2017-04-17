Apr 17, 2017 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Expect crude oil prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance
Sushil Finance's report on Crudeoil
Oil prices were little changed in modest volume on Thursday, during a week in which crude benchmarks recouped more of March's losses on increased hopes world supply and demand were nearing balance. At the same time, the U.S. oil rig count rose to its highest level in two years, threatening the rebalancing of markets.
Outlook
We expect crude oil prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up-move.
