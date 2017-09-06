Expect Crude Oil prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Crude Oil

Crude oil prices rose and gasoline fell by about 3 percent on Tuesday as the gradual restart of refineries in the U.S. Gulf that were shut by Hurricane Harvey raised demand for crude and eased fears of a fuel supply crunch.

Outlook

We expect crude oil prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after up-move.

