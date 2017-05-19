Expect Crude Oil prices to trade positive today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices rose by 0.6 percent on Thursday to close at $49.4 per barrel s key producing countries suggested they would extend supply cuts to reduce an ongoing global crude glut.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade higher today continuing its positive momentum from the previous trading session as markets remain confident of production cuts by the OPEC as well as Non-OPEC nations. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade positive today, international markets are trading higher by 0.75 percent at $49.73 per barrel.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.