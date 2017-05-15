Expect crude oil prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Crudeoil

Oil prices settled slightly higher on Friday as lower U.S. crude inventories and increasing support for continued OPEC-led production cuts inspired hope that the global supply glut can be reduced.

Outlook

We expect crude oil prices to trade positive on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

