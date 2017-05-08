Expect crude oil prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Crudeoil

Oil prices closed 1.5 percent higher on Friday, rebounding from five-month lows, following positive U.S. jobs data and assurances by Saudi Arabia that Russia is ready to join OPEC in extending supply cuts to reduce a persistent glut.

Outlook

We expect crude oil prices to trade positive on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

