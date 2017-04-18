Expect crude oil prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Crudeoil

Crude oil prices slipped 1 percent on Monday in subdued trading after a long Easter holiday weekend, on news of rising U.S. shale production and profit-taking following three straight weeks of gains.

Outlook

We expect crude oil prices to trade positive on the back of geo political tensions.

