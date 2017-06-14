Expect crude oil prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on crude oil

Oil prices settled higher on Tues day after OPEC detailed supply cuts around the world, but the cartel also said overall production rose in May, and crude stayed well below $50 a barrel despite the modest recovery. Following the close, crude prices slipped after industry group the America n Petroleum Institute said crude stocks rose by a surprising 2.8 million barrels for the week to June 9, counter to forecasts for a 2.7 million - barrel drawdown. The world's top exporter Saudi Arabia outlined cuts to customers in July that included a reduction of 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) to Asia as well as deeper cuts in allocations to the United States. Riyadh is leading an effort by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other oil producers to cut output by almost 1.8 million bpd until March 2018 to curb oversupply. Those efforts thus far have largely not succeeded. Brent futures are trading at higher prices for further - dated contracts, which is an encouragement for more production rather than less.

We expect crude oil prices to trade positive on the back of short covering after sharp drop in prices.

