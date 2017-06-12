App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 12, 2017 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Crude oil prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

According to Sushil Finance, expect crude oil prices to trade positive on the back of short covering after sharp drop in prices.

Expect Crude oil prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on Crude oil


Oil prices rose on Friday after a pipeline stoppage in Nigeria, but crude still ended the wee k down nearly 4 percent on persistent worries about global oversupply. The Shell Development Company of Nigeria declared force majeure on Nigerian Bonny light crude oil after someone drilled a hole into the Trans Niger Pipeline, causing a leak. Oil markets have been under pressure in part because Nigeria and Libya, the two members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries exempt from output cuts, were boosting production. Last month OPEC and other key producers agreed to extend a November agreement to decrease production by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd), and hold output there until the first quarter of 2018. Libya's 270,000 - bpd Sharara oilfield has reopened after a workers' protest and should return to normal production within three days, the National Oil Corp said on Friday. U.S. production is also increasing. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to June 9, bringing the total count to 741, the most since April 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes said on Friday. U.S. data this week showed a surprise 3.3 - million - barrel build in crude stocks to 513.2 million barrels. Inventories of refined products also rose, despite the start of the peak - demand summer season.

Outlook
We expect crude oil prices to trade positive on the back of  short  covering after sharp drop in prices.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil #Sushil Finance

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.