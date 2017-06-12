Expect Crude oil prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on Crude oil

Oil prices rose on Friday after a pipeline stoppage in Nigeria, but crude still ended the wee k down nearly 4 percent on persistent worries about global oversupply. The Shell Development Company of Nigeria declared force majeure on Nigerian Bonny light crude oil after someone drilled a hole into the Trans Niger Pipeline, causing a leak. Oil markets have been under pressure in part because Nigeria and Libya, the two members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries exempt from output cuts, were boosting production. Last month OPEC and other key producers agreed to extend a November agreement to decrease production by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd), and hold output there until the first quarter of 2018. Libya's 270,000 - bpd Sharara oilfield has reopened after a workers' protest and should return to normal production within three days, the National Oil Corp said on Friday. U.S. production is also increasing. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to June 9, bringing the total count to 741, the most since April 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes said on Friday. U.S. data this week showed a surprise 3.3 - million - barrel build in crude stocks to 513.2 million barrels. Inventories of refined products also rose, despite the start of the peak - demand summer season.

We expect crude oil prices to trade positive on the back of short covering after sharp drop in prices.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.