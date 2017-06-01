Expect crude oil prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Crudeoil

Oil prices sank 3 percent to a three-week low on Wednesday as an increase in Libyan output helped boost monthly OPEC crude production for the first time this year.

Outlook

We expect crude oil prices to trade positive on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

