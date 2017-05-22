Expect crude oil prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Crudeoil

Oil prices rose on Friday, closing out a second week of gains on growing expectations that OPEC and other producing countries will agree next week to extend output cuts. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers including Russia are scheduled to meet on May 25. They are expected to extend output cuts of 1.8 million barrels a day until the end of March 2018.

Outlook

We expect crude oil prices to trade positive on the back of growing expectations that OPEC and other producing countries will agree next week to extend output cuts.

