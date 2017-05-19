Expect crude oil prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Crudeoil

Oil prices settled higher on Thursday, as key producing countries suggested they would extend supply cuts to reduce an ongoing global crude glut. Market watchers are growing more confident that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers including Russia will extend output cuts of almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of March 2018.

Outlook

We expect crude oil prices to trade positive on the back of key producing countries suggested they would extend supply cuts to reduce an ongoing global crude glut.

