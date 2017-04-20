Expect crude oil prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Crudeoil

Oil fell to a two-week low on Wednesday, after a surprising build in U.S. gasoline inventories and a rise in domestic crude output that is partially offsetting cutbacks by other countries trying to reduce a global glut.

Outlook

We expect crude oil prices to trade negative on the back of profit booking after an up-move.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.