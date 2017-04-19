Expect crude oil prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Crudeoil

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, then slid more in post-settlement trade after an industry group reported that U.S. crude stockpiles fell less than expected in the latest week while gasoline stockpiles grew unseasonably.

Outlook

We expect crude oil prices to trade negative on the back of profit booking after an up-move.

