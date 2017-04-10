Apr 10, 2017 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Expect crude oil prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance
According to Sushil Finance, expect crude oil prices to trade negative on the back of profit booking after an up-move.
Sushil Finance's report on Crudeoil
Oil prices rose on Friday, trading near a one-month high and closing the week up 3 percent after the United States fired missiles at a Syrian government air base, raising concern that the conflict could spread in the oil-rich region.
Outlook
We expect crude oil prices to trade negative on the back of profit booking after an up-move.
For all commodities report, click hereDisclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.