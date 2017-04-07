Expect crude oil prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on crude oil

Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria. U.S President Donald Trump said he had ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched earlier this week, declaring he acted in America's "national security interest" against Syrian President Bashar al - Assad. U.S. officials said the military had fired 59 cruise missiles against a Syrian airbase controlled by Assad's forces, in response to a poison gas attack on Tuesday in a rebel - held area. Officials said the United States had informed Russia ahead of the strikesn. The strikes did not target sections of the Syrian base where Russian forces were believed to be present.

We expect crude oil prices to trade negative on the back of profit booking after an up – move.

