Expect crude oil prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Crudeoil

Oil prices ended down more than 2 percent on Wednesday after hitting a 10-month low in volatile trade, as growing U.S. production and reduced Chinese refinery activity fed mounting concern over the stubborn global crude glut.

Outlook

We expect crude oil prices to trade negative on the back of increased supply from several key producers.

