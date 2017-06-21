Expect crude oil prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Crudeoil

Oil fell about 2 percent on Tuesday, with Brent settling at seven-month lows and U.S. crude at its cheapest level since September, after increased supply from several key producers overshadowed high compliance by OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers with a deal to cut global output.

Outlook

We expect crude oil prices to trade negative on the back of increased supply from several key producers.

