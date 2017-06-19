Expect crude oil prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Crudeoil

Crude Oil prices on Friday bounced up off the year's lows as some producers reduced exports and U.S. rig additions slowed, but the rebound was modest and crude posted its fourth weekly decline on persistent concerns about global oversupply.

Outlook

We expect crude oil prices to trade negative on the back of unexpected large build in gasoline inventories.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.