Expect crude oil prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Crudeoil

Crude Oil prices settled lower for a second straight day on Thursday, as the market was unable to rebound from Wednesday's decline on the back of a surprise build in U.S. gasoline inventories and ongoing worries about heavy global supply.

Outlook

We expect crude oil prices to trade negative on the back of unexpected large build in gasoline inventories.

