Expect crude oil prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Crudeoil

Crude oil prices slumped nearly 4 percent to their lowest close in seven months on Wednesday, hit by an unexpected large build in gasoline inventories and an international outlook that suggests a big increase in supply in the coming year.

Outlook

We expect crude oil prices to trade negative on the back of unexpected large build in gasoline inventories.

