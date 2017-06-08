Expect crude oil prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Crudeoil

Oil prices slid 5 percent on Wednesday to a one-month low, after an unexpected increase in U.S. inventories of crude and gasoline fanned fears that output cuts by major world oil producers have not done much to drain a global glut.

Outlook

We expect crude oil prices to trade negative on the back of unexpected increase in U.S. inventories of crude and gasoline.

