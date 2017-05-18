Expect crude oil prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Crudeoil

Oil prices settled at a two-week high on Wednesday after U.S crude inventories declined for the sixth straight week, a positive sign for markets ahead of next week's OPEC meeting, where major oil producers are expected to extend supply cuts.

Outlook

We expect crude oil prices to trade negative on the back of profit booking after sharp up-move in prices.

