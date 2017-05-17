Expect crude oil prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Crudeoil

Oil prices settled little changed on Tuesday after several OPEC members voiced support for prolonging supply cuts through March 2018 to reduce a global crude glut.

Outlook

We expect crude oil prices to trade negative on the back of profit booking after sharp up-move in prices.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.