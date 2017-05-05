Expect crude oil prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Crudeoil

Oil prices plunged to five-month lows on Thursday amid record trading volume in Brent crude, as OPEC and other producers appeared to rule out deeper supply cuts to reduce the world's persistent glut of crude.

Outlook

We expect crude oil prices to trade negative on the back of glut of crude.

