Expect crude oil prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Crudeoil

Oil prices settled slightly higher on Wednesday after a choppy trading session as the market digested U.S. government data showing that while there were signs a crude glut may be receding, inventories remained large with gasoline demand weak.

Outlook

We expect crude oil prices to trade negative on the back of profit booking after an up-move.

