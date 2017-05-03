Expect Crude Oil prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Crude Oil

OPEC oil output fell for a fourth straight month in April, a Reuters survey found on Tuesday, as top exporter Saudi Arabia kept production below its target while maintenance and unrest cut production in exempt nations Nigeria and Libya.

Outlook

We expect crude oil prices to trade negative on the back of profit booking after an up-move.

