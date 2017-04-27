Expect Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices rose by 0.1 percent to close at $49.6 per barrel weighed down by a general sentiment of globally bloated markets, though traders said that prices seemed to have found support around current levels.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade lower today as international markets are trading lower by half a percent at $49.37 per barrel. Bloating oil inventories in the US still remains a cause of concern. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today.

