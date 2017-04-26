Expect Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices rose by 0.7 percent to close at $49.6 per barrel Oil prices seesawed throughout the day after falling sharply over the previous six sessions. Prices have been pressured as rising U.S. crude production has offset much of the output cuts by OPEC and other countries trying to reduce a global glut in crude.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade lower today as international markets are trading lower by 0.2 percent at $49.44 per barrel. Oil inventories in the US at around 532 million barrels remain a cause of concern for oil markets. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today.

