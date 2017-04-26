App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 26, 2017 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect oil prices to trade lower today as international markets are trading lower by 0.2 percent at $49.44 per barrel.

Expect Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices rose by 0.7 percent to close at $49.6 per barrel Oil prices seesawed throughout the day after falling sharply over the previous six sessions. Prices have been pressured as rising U.S. crude production has offset much of the output cuts by OPEC and other countries trying to reduce a global glut in crude.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade lower today as international markets are trading lower by 0.2 percent at $49.44 per barrel. Oil inventories in the US at around 532 million barrels remain a cause of concern for oil markets. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crudeoil

