Expect Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices rose by 0.5 percent on Thursday on bargain hunting at lower levels while supply glut ceased to ease despite highest compliance by OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers' with the deal to cut output in May.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade lower today as supply overhang continues to bother oil markets with increasing rig counts in the US and recovery in supplies from the Middle East. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading higher by 0.33 percent at $42.88 per barrel.

