Expect Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices plunged by 1.6 percent on Wednesday past nine month lows as supply glut ceased to ease despite highest compliance by OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers' with the deal to cut output in May. OPEC supplies jumped in May’17 as output recovered in Libya and Nigeria, both exempt from the production reduction agreement.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade lower today as supply overhang continues to bother oil markets with increasing rig counts in the US and recovery in supplies from the Middle East. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading flat at $42.55 per barrel.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.