Jun 20, 2017 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading higher by 0.07 percent at $44.23 per barrel.

Expect Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil


WTI oil prices declined by 1.2 percent on Monday to close at $44.2 per barrel to a seven month low as market players saw more signs that rising crude production in the United States, Libya and Nigeria undercut OPEC-led efforts to support the market with output curbs.


Outlook


We expect oil prices to trade lower today as supply overhang continues to bother oil markets while increasing rig counts in the US is also signalling further supply in turn exerting downside pressure on oil. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading higher by 0.07 percent at $44.23 per barrel.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

