App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 19, 2017 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading lower by 0.3 percent at $44.6 per barrel.

Expect Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil


WTI oil prices plunged by 2.4 percent last week to close at $44.7 per barrel as a surprise build in U.S. gasoline inventories and ongoing worries about heavy global supply weighed on it. Prices did not gain momentum despite following comments by some Reuters sources that Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, will cut crude allocations to Asia in July to a total of about 300,000 barrels per day (bpd), deeper than in June.


Outlook


We expect oil prices to trade lower as high inventories globally and supply overhang will continue to exert downside pressure on oil. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading lower by 0.3 percent at $44.6 per barrel.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crudeoil

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.