Expect Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices declined by 5.1 percent on Wednesday to close at $45.7 per barrel after an unexpected increase in U.S. inventories of crude and gasoline fanned fears that output cuts by major world oil producers have not done much to drain a global glut. Crude stocks in the United States grew 3.3 million barrels to 513 million barrels, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Outlook

Time and again the efforts by the OPEC nations for the compliance on oil output cut is getting compensated by increase in oil production in the US. Besides, rising inventory for the first time after seven weeks raised concerns about the incremental demand coming from the summer driving season.

On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today. Although international markets are trading higher by 0.6 percent at $46 per barrel.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.