Jun 06, 2017 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, high global and US inventories remains a cause of concern for oil markets though. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today.

Expect Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil


WTI oil prices declined by 0.5 percent on Monday to close at $47.4 per barrel, while MCX oil prices declined by 0.9 percent to close at Rs.3052 per barrel. Prices declined as political rift in the Middle East undermine efforts of a output cut buy the OPEC. Leading Arab powers including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of support for Islamist militants and Iran.


Outlook


Oil prices are expected to trend lower as international markets are trading lower by 0.5 percent at $47.20 per barrel. Latest political tensions between Qatar and other Middle east nations has dimmed prospects of OPEC output cut. High global and US inventories remains a cause of concern for oil markets though. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

