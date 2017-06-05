Expect Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

Last week, WTI oil prices declined by 4.3 percent to close at $47.7 per barrel, while MCX oil prices declined by 4.1 percent to close at Rs.3081 per barrel. Concerns that key producers were still adding to the global crude glut but U.S. crude up slightly after a larger-than-expected domestic inventory drawdown.

Outlook

Oil prices are expected to trend lower although international markets are trading higher by more than 1 percent at $48.20 per barrel. High global and US inventories remains a cause of concern for oil markets though. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.