Expect Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities
According to Angel Commodities, high global and US inventories remains a cause of concern for oil markets though. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today.
Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil
WTI oil prices rose by 0.1 percent on Thursday to close at $48.4 per barrel with Brent crude down on concerns that key producers were still adding to the global crude glut but U.S. crude up slightly after a larger-than-expected domestic inventory drawdown.
Outlook
Oil prices are expected to trade lower today as international markets are trading lower by half a percent at $48.10 per barrel. High global and US inventories remains a cause of concern for oil markets though. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today.
