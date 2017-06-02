Expect Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices rose by 0.1 percent on Thursday to close at $48.4 per barrel with Brent crude down on concerns that key producers were still adding to the global crude glut but U.S. crude up slightly after a larger-than-expected domestic inventory drawdown.

Outlook

Oil prices are expected to trade lower today as international markets are trading lower by half a percent at $48.10 per barrel. High global and US inventories remains a cause of concern for oil markets though. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today.

