Expect Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices declined by 2.7 percent on Wednesday to close at $48.3 per barrel to a three-week low on Wednesday as an increase in Libyan output helped boost monthly OPEC crude production for the first time this year.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade lower as global inventories and the US inventories remain high while the summer driving season in the US will see how the incremental demand chips in. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading higher by 0.9 percent at $48.75 per barrel.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.