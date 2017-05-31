Expect Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices declined by 1 percent on Tuesday to close at $49.7 per barrel on signs of resurgent crude output in Libya and concerns that extended production cuts by leading exporting countries may not be enough to drain a global glut that has depressed prices for almost three years. On the MCX, gold prices declined by 1.7 percent to close at Rs.3203 per barrel.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade lower today on profit booking at higher levels and high global inventories while increasing production in Libya and concerns over extended production cuts by the OPEC will exert downside pressure. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading lower by 0.6 percent at $49.35 per barrel.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.