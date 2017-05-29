Expect Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

Last week, WTI oil prices declined by 1.1 percent to close at $49.8 per barrel, while MCX oil prices declined by 1.6 percent to close at Rs.3213 per barrel. Investors reacted to a smaller-than-expected U.S. gasoline stocks draw as they awaited the outcome of discussions in Vienna between OPEC and other oil-exporting countries on whether to extend output cuts.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade lower today after a sharp fall in the previous session as US inventories remain a major cause of concern despite output cut extension by the OPEC. On the MCX, oil prices are expected are expected to trade lower today, although US markets remain closed for Memorial Day holiday.

