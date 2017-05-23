Expect Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices rose by 0.8 percent on Monday to close at $50.7 per barrel on growing confidence that top exporters would agree to extend supply curbs this week and speculation that the cuts could be deepened further pushed prices to their highest levels in more than a month.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade lower today as U.S. President Donald Trump proposed the sale of half the country's strategic oil reserves in his budget plan, just as producer club OPEC and its allies are cutting output to tighten the market.

The White House plan would gradually sell off half of the nation's emergency oil stockpile to raise $16.5 billion from October 2018, documents released by the administration late on Monday showed. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading lower by half a percent at $50.90 per barrel.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.