Expect Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices fell by 0.4 percent on Tuesday to close at $48.7 per barrel as the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported an unexpected build-up of 882,000 barrels in US crude oil inventories, compared to expectations of a draw of 2.3 million barrels for the week ending May 12.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade higher today, international markets are trading lower by 1 percent at $48.2 per barrel as inve4strs will cautiously watch EIA stocks data after an unexpected surge in API inventory levels. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today.

